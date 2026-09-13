Neom head coach Christophe Galtier saw red in the Saudi Roshn League, just a week after his miracle against Al-Hilal.

The Frenchman's side faced Al-Fateh on Sunday at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, in the seventh round of the competition.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, the referee dismissed Galtier for an offensive gesture aimed at Al-Fateh's coaching staff, led by Khaled Al-Atwi.

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A suspension from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation now looks likely, which would rule Galtier out of at least the next match against Al-Hazm this coming October.

Just a week ago, the French coach was stealing the spotlight. He guided Neom to a 2-0 win over Al-Hilal at the Kingdom Arena Stadium in Riyadh, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

That result handed Al-Hilal their first defeat in 47 unbeaten Roshn League matches, ending a run that had stretched to 39 games under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

Galtier has been in charge at Neom since last season, when he steered them to eighth in the table. This term they sit fifth on 15 points, with five wins and two defeats.