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Eric Chelle, the head coach of Nigeria, has responded to the strong criticism he has faced over the past period for not calling up George Ilenikhena, the Al-Ittihad Saudi striker, during the current international break.

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Nigeria are preparing to face Tanzania twice, today and then next Tuesday, in the third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Eric Chelle named a 24-man squad for the two games. Ilenikhena missed out, despite the impressive form he has shown with Al-Ittihad in recent weeks.

Leaving out the Al-Ittihad forward sparked anger among Nigerian fans, and Chelle responded to the criticism ahead of the Tanzania match in comments carried by the Nigerian website "Afrik-Foot".

The Nigeria coach said: "I am surprised, because as you know I am not active on social media, but some people send me a lot of things, and I am surprised there are no questions about the group and the players."

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He added: "Once again, if you have something you want to say to me, you can come to me directly, and if I want to give you an answer I will do so."

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He concluded: "For example, I have seen a lot of people talking about why George Ilenikhena is not here. Do you know that he is suffering from an injury? Before, some of you did not know that. I think everyone needs to stay calm."

Ilenikhena has caught the eye at Al-Ittihad this season, featuring in 15 matches across all competitions, scoring 8 goals and providing 3 assists.

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That form earned him his first Nigeria call-up last September, and he marked his debut with a goal against Madagascar in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Under German coach Jens Wissing, the Nigerian star has become the Saudi club's main striker this season, ahead of Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, after being frozen out by Portuguese coach Francisco Trincao last term.

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Just 19, he joined "Al-Ameed" in the last winter transfer window from Monaco. He managed only 6 appearances in the second half of last season and failed to score.

Nigeria sit second in Group 12 of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on 3 points, earned from a single win over Madagascar and a defeat by Guinea-Bissau. The latter lead the group with 7 points.

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The "Eagles" want both wins over Tanzania, home and away, to close in on qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. That becomes even more pressing if Guinea-Bissau beat third-placed Madagascar, who have two points, in the fourth round.