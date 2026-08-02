Enrique Riquelme, a candidate for the Real Madrid presidency in the last elections, has fired a message at Florentino Perez, the president of the Spanish club.

Writing on social media, Riquelme urged Perez to follow the example of Gianni Infantino, who scrapped his plan to privatise part of the World Cup.

According to the newspaper "Marca", Riquelme leaned on a report from Expansion, a leading economic newspaper in Spain. Under the headline "Infantino abandons his intention to create a subsidiary company to market the World Cup", it revealed an idea very similar to the one Perez is now weighing up.

"FIFA has succeeded in correcting the situation...", the former candidate for the club presidency wrote on Instagram.

He then added: "Some people need to pay attention... not everything is for sale". The target was clear: Perez and his close advisers.

The Real Madrid president's plan to attract private capital remains on the table. Perez kept it hidden during the election campaign, knowing full well the issue would spark widespread rejection among the club's members. The chosen formula, strikingly similar to the FIFA project, appears to be a subsidiary company that would take over the football operations.

Perez plans to sell between 5 and 10 per cent of this company to one or more external investors.

Having ditched the initial idea of turning the club into a commercial entity, Perez knows this new model needs the approval of the members through a referendum.

The first weekend of October is the likely date for him to lay out the plan to the club's current owners.

Internal polls point to fierce opposition. Members see the proposal as a threat to the club's history, and an autumn of tension is brewing.

Perez is deeply worried about walking into a complete rejection, as every sign suggests he will. He could be forced to abort the plan altogether, just as Infantino was made to bury his project overnight in the face of an absolute and resounding protest. It would echo what already happened to Perez with the Super League.