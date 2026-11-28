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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick insisted that young Ebrima Tunkara has great talent and a bright future with the Catalan side, praising his potential. He also discussed the club's injury situation and squad rotation.

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Speaking at his press conference on Saturday ahead of Barcelona's LaLiga clash with Deportivo La Coruna, Flick said: "We have very high quality in the squad, so we can give every player the chance to play. We saw that against Azerbaijani side Sabah."

Fitness, he stressed, still has to be managed: "We also have to keep an eye on the injured players and on each player's physical condition, because some of them sometimes need rest. To play our preferred style and with the intensity we need, we have to be in good physical shape."

Flick then gave an update on Lamine Yamal, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Rodri: "Marc will miss the match. His injury isn't serious, but he won't be able to play against Atletico Madrid either, and the same goes for Alejandro Balde. As for Rodri, Christensen and Lamine, they are in good condition and will travel with us."

Asked whether Frenkie de Jong could play at centre-back, he said: "He did a good job at centre-back in difficult circumstances, but we know his main position is in midfield. We have to see what we'll do tomorrow. We have three positions in midfield and we need to decide who will start the match. We also have a game next Wednesday."

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Flick was also asked how the roles of Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo differ: "Fermin was going through a good spell, and his movement behind the strikers is excellent. Dani also has very high quality, and with Olmo you can control the ball more and provide the final pass."

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He went on: "Fermin can do that too, but his style of play is more unpredictable. I'm happy that Dani is back in the team."

Atletico Madrid get an extra day of rest before Wednesday's match. Flick wasn't having it as an excuse: "There are no excuses. We all face pressure in our jobs. We are Barcelona, and that's all there is to it."

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Asked whether he was demanding extra effort from his players this month, he explained: "When I signed my contract with Barcelona, I already knew what was waiting for me. I have the feeling that the players understand that being at Barcelona is a great privilege. In fact, it's the most important thing in any player's career."

He continued: "The pressure is huge, but when you win trophies the feeling is wonderful. We want to experience again the feeling we had over the past two years, when we celebrated with the fans in the streets of the city and made our supporters happy."

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What about Pedri? Flick was asked about his fitness and whether he'd limit his minutes against Deportivo La Coruna: "We haven't set a number of minutes for any player. Pedri is going through a good spell, he is 100% fit and available. We have other options, but we'll see what we do."

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Marc Casado had spoken about being able to offer advice to his team-mates, and the German coach backed him fully: "That's certainly possible. Marc is a very professional player, and he can help any team thanks to his mentality and his attitude. I'm happy that he's playing and that he's back from injury. I can only say positive things about Marc Casado. He's a great footballer and a special team-mate."

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Asked whether he had followed Ebrima Tunkara at the Under-17 World Cup, Flick said: "Ebrima is a big talent. He joined us during pre-season for the current campaign, and he had already trained with us last year. He's an exceptional talent, and he has a big future with this team."

Barcelona beat Sabah 4-1 in Baku, yet Flick left angry. He explained why: "We didn't control the match the way we needed to, and we made a mistake at the end of it, just as happened at the start of our match against Villarreal. We are working on reducing the mistakes we make."

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He admitted he came close to losing his temper: "I was angry, and I was about to kick the ball, but I held back because I could have got a red card. I like the team to be focused, and every opponent must be respected. Our aim was to win and we did that, but I was angry because I would have preferred to win 4-0 rather than 4-1."

Asked about concerns over the physical load on the players and the distances they're covering, he said: "I feel very positive. Today's training session was good, and the players understand how important the match is. That's our goal, and we have to stay focused."

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Flick signed off with a reply to Real Sociedad coach Matarazzo, who claimed a few weeks ago that Hansi needs two glasses of beer before he'll speak Spanish in press conferences. "I don't drink beer, so that option is off the table," he said.