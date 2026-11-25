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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick came away from the clash with Sabah fully satisfied with the result, but he did not hide his concerns about some of the errors, nor his worry over Alejandro Balde, who left the pitch injured. He reserved special praise for Gabriel Jesus, who found the net despite the limited minutes he has been given this season.

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The longest European trip in Barcelona's history ended in a convincing 4-1 win over Sabah on matchday five of the Champions League. The hosts had nothing to lose, and they played with real courage.

Asked at his post-match press conference whether he was satisfied with the players who've had fewer minutes this season, Flick said: "Yes, I'm happy with their performance. It's usually not easy, especially in a game like this, because Sabah have nothing to lose. They can only win."

He added: "I think we had more than 70% of the possession in the first half. The only thing I wasn't happy with was the mistakes we made. They were easy mistakes, and that's not the way we want to play."

The German coach continued: "We have to improve in these areas, but in the end, taking the three points is very good. I think we played with more intensity in the second half and we scored three goals."

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There were no worries over Pedri: "He's fine. The plan was for him to play only 45 minutes and, whatever happened in the game, he would come off and Dani Olmo would come on, and Dani was also set to play 45 minutes, no more. I think that was good, and the same goes for the other players, in order to manage the workload and the playing time."

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He went on: "I was very happy with everyone's performance. Of course, we can play much better. But in the end, I'm happy that we controlled the game and won 4-1."

Balde's exit was more of a concern. Flick revealed the defender had suffered a minor sprain: "Balde suffered a minor sprain, and that's why he had to leave the pitch. We don't know yet exactly what happened, so we have to wait until tomorrow to find out how he is. We hope everything is fine."

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He still had praise for Balde's hour on the pitch: "He played a good game, and for me his performance was also great. As you know, it's not easy for a player who doesn't get many minutes to suddenly play in a game like this. I'd just like to say that he did a good job."

Then there's Gabriel Jesus, who has now reached five goals despite his limited minutes. Flick explained the Brazilian's situation: "As you know, it's not easy for Gabriel, because he's behind Raphinha, and Raphinha always wants to get as many minutes as possible, and he's a very important player for us. But Gabriel trains with great focus, and that's something I like a lot. I love his quality in training and his constantly positive mentality."

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Flick was upfront with him from day one: "When he came here, I spoke to him and told him that I didn't know how things would go or what his situation would be. I told him that he might sometimes get fewer minutes, and he fully accepted that, because he wants to help the team."

He continued: "When you look at Jesus's quality and see that he has scored five goals in these few minutes, that's fantastic. And it's very important for us to have players of this quality on the bench, ready to play when we need them."

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Had the substitutes done enough to challenge the regular starters? Flick said: "When you haven't had many minutes in previous games, it's difficult to suddenly play in a game like this, but they played well and did a good job."

He signed off with a reminder that nights like this aren't routine: "I'm happy with them, and that's exactly what I want from them. Especially in the second half, we controlled the game and managed to score goals. Taking the three points here is extremely important. I know everyone might think winning is normal for us, but games like this aren't always easy."