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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-PRESSERAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Flick on the Barcelona player: the time has come to give him the chance he deserves

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Champions League
H. Flick
B. Farinas
Spain
England
Germany

The German coach faces defensive absences

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Hansi Flick has opened up a new path for Brian Fariñas. Having blocked the young player's move to Girona in the summer, the coach may now hand him a chance with Barcelona's first team at right-back.

Fariñas is yet to feature for the senior side this season. That could change tomorrow, Saturday, against Alavés, with a defensive injury crisis forcing the German to hunt for alternatives.

Read also

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Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

BAR

BAR

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

The youngster had done enough to convince Flick during pre-season. He impressed so much that the coach pulled the plug on a Girona switch that was close to being finalised.

At 20, Fariñas is a talent Flick believes can fill several midfield roles, as well as slot in at right-back, a position he trialled during the pre-season friendly against Birmingham.

Flick addressed the possibility at Friday's press conference, saying: "Brian Fariñas could be an option at full-back, he is very intelligent. He has been training with us since the start of the season and is doing a great job. The time has come to give him the chance to play that he deserves."

The only exception

One statistic stands out: Fariñas is the only available first-team player not to have played a single minute this season.

Flick has just four defenders fit for Alavés: João Cancelo, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and Alejandro Baldé. Two big tests follow, Aston Villa on Tuesday in the Champions League and Atlético Madrid on Sunday in the league, making rotation a must.

That leaves Fariñas as a genuine option to fill the right-back slot against Alavés at the Spotify Camp Nou. According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", the player trained with the main group this week.

Juliano Belletti leaned on him heavily last season. Fariñas played 33 of 34 matches in the Segunda Federación, missing just one through suspension, and served as one of the reserve team's captains.

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