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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ALAVESAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Flick after the century: the sextuple appeals to me, and the first Clasico is my best win

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
H. Flick
L. Yamal
Spain

It is important to rest Yamal: this is the reason for substituting Pedri between the two halves

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Hansi Flick savoured his 100th win as Barcelona coach on Saturday, a 6-1 thrashing of Deportivo Alavés on matchday 11 of La Liga.

The German also hailed his side's reaction, singling out Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Bryan Fariñas for praise.

Speaking at his press conference, Flick told Mundo Deportivo: "I am very satisfied. We imposed our control during the first half, and we created chances by exploiting the spaces. I really liked what I saw. We played well."

"Alavés defended very well, and had many players at the back," he continued. "We knew they would rely well on quick attacking transitions, but we controlled the match. And we managed to exploit the small spaces they left for us."

Next matches
ANF

ANF

Copa del Rey

03 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

BAR

BAR

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

Asked about De Jong's first outing at centre-back and whether he might reprise the role, Flick pointed to his injury crisis. "We have many absences in the defensive line, and we do not know when the players will return," he said.

The coach also reflected on Fariñas making his debut. "I asked Frenkie and Bryan whether they could play in that position, and I thank them for the work they put in. Bryan deserved to be involved thanks to his professionalism in training. He delivered a good level, and achieved good understanding and harmony with Lamine."

Yamal grabbed two goals on the night. Flick revealed he had a word with the teenager at the break and was delighted to see him back winning his one-on-one duels with defenders.

"It was important for Yamal to get some rest, and he produced a wonderful performance," Flick said. "This is what I wanted to see, and also from Fermín and Raphinha after the two defeats."

Reluctant to linger on the milestone, Flick could not hide his smile when the subject of his 100th win came up.

"I do not usually look to the past, but I am very happy," he said. "Was it the best match? Winning the first Clásico in Madrid was something wonderful. I remember it with positive feelings, and this will be good for the coming weeks."

On taking Pedri off at the interval, the coach was blunt. "I substituted him because he was carrying a yellow card, and it was not necessary to take the risk."

Why keep Rodri on for the full 90 minutes rather than introduce Gavi? "At first we thought about making changes involving Rodri, Frenkie and Fermín, but then we decided to do something else," Flick explained.

Attention now turns to a punishing week, with Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid up next.

True to his one-game-at-a-time approach, Flick fixed his sights firmly on Wednesday. "First, we have to face Aston Villa. We will play at our stadium, and the Champions League is always a special competition, and it has a unique character of its own. We only have two days to recover after today's match. Therefore, our focus is now entirely on getting the players back to fitness, and after that we will begin preparing for the Aston Villa match."

Doubts remain, however, over whether Jules Koundé, Eric García and Andreas Christensen will be fit in time. "We do not know anything yet," Flick admitted. "The recovery process is going well, but our situation is not ideal. We have to hold on through these two matches. I hope I will be able to recover one or two of them."

"Christensen has become close to returning to group training, but after that there will be an international break, and we will not risk involving him, because we need his services for the rest of the season," he added.

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