Real Madrid endured a hidden crisis at the start of the season: a flood of injuries that cast a shadow over Jose Mourinho's plans. The coach was forced to navigate his first five matches amid recurring absences that choked his tactical options.

Across the first four matches, seven players sat out injured: Mendy, Rodrygo, Militao, Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch, Endrick and Asensio. Mourinho recovered some of them for the clash with Inter, only to lose Camavinga, Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva to suspension.

Asensio returned against Rayo Vallecano and the absentee list shrank. Suddenly Mourinho had 22 players available. The timing could hardly be sharper, with Real Madrid facing three league matches in nine days that culminate in a capital derby against Atletico Madrid.

That extra depth hands Mourinho far more room to rotate and keep his players fresh, especially with no position currently short of cover beyond the long-term absences of Militao, Mendy and Rodrygo.

Mourinho said the increase in options lets the team involve some players and rest others, stressing the importance of a squad capable of coping with the pressure of consecutive matches.

Injuries ranked among the biggest reasons for Real Madrid's struggles last season. The team suffered 60 of them, and 15 matches saw seven or more players sidelined.

The numbers lay bare just how far things have improved. Real Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano with their fewest absences in five months, just three players. Not since 21 April, when Rodrygo, Courtois and Asensio missed the game against Alaves, has the list been this short.