Morocco's Ismael Saibari began his journey with Bayern Munich two weeks ago, after moving to the Bavarian club from Eindhoven. A muscle injury he sustained while playing for Morocco at the World Cup kept him out of full team training at the start of his new venture.

The 25-year-old trained individually over the past period before joining the team's collective sessions this week, taking his first steps in a Bayern Munich shirt.

At his official unveiling on Friday, Saibari gave his first impressions: "My team-mates gave me a very warm welcome, and everyone is being nice to me, including the coaching staff. I have recovered well, and I am now fully integrated into team training."

His displays for Morocco at the World Cup drew plenty of attention, but that brilliance was not the only reason behind Bayern's move. The German club had tracked him for a long time.

Sporting director Max Eberl explained that Bayern knew Saibari's abilities before the World Cup, and that meeting his side in the Champions League played an important role in strengthening the club's conviction about the player.

Eberl said: "We had known Ismael for a while, but the knockout blow that convinced us he was the right player for Bayern Munich came in the match that brought us together with Eindhoven."

Saibari had scored Eindhoven's goal in that 2-1 defeat to Bayern in the Champions League in January. Finding the net was not enough for him. He also delivered a striking performance that impressed the Bavarian club's officials.

"With his style, his physical strength, his overwhelming presence, his pace and his versatile skills, he caused us a lot of problems," Eberl added. "He has an exceptional talent."

Saibari boosts the flexibility of Bayern's attack

Bayern followed Saibari's development closely before deciding to sign him, Eberl revealed, especially given the club's desire to strengthen its attacking options.

"We followed the matter closely, and at a certain point it became clear to us that we wanted to strengthen the attacking side," the sporting director said. "Ismael was one of our leading candidates, and thankfully things went well."

Eberl pointed out that the signings of Nathaniel Brown and Saibari reflect Bayern's approach of recruiting players with tactical flexibility and the ability to fill more than one position.

"Our wish is to focus on flexibility, and to choose players capable of filling different positions and adding a new dimension to our style of play, which is perhaps something we lacked last season," he explained.

Saibari, for his part, confirmed he felt comfortable about the move from the very first moment, seeing the club as the ideal place to develop.

The Moroccan said: "Bayern Munich is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They gave me the confidence that I can develop here as a player and as a person."

He also spoke of his admiration for the style of play under Belgian coach Vincent Kompany, stressing that it suits his abilities and ambitions.

"They play with a lot of movement and high intensity. I experienced that myself in last season's matches," he added. "They play wonderful football, always exciting, and they are always looking for chances to score. That is what I really like."

A different journey and a talent for languages

At his unveiling, Saibari spoke about the major role his parents played in his career and his life, revealing that he suffered from problems with his feet from birth.

He said: "I suffered from problems with my feet when I was born. My parents sacrificed a lot so that I could walk properly and live a normal life. I am extremely grateful to them. I am also a committed Muslim, I believe in God, and I believe this was part of His plan."

Saibari has remarkable linguistic abilities. He speaks English, French, Spanish, Arabic and Dutch, and he is now seeking to learn German as quickly as possible, in tandem with his ambition to leave a clear mark at Bayern Munich.