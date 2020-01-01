Fit-again Balogun in line to start for Rangers against Hibernian

The Nigeria international is set for a starter’s role when the Gers take on Hibs in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter

Leon Balogun has been passed fit to start ’ clash with in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership fixture.

The international last featured for Steven Gerrard’s men in the Gers’ 3-2 defeat to in a League Cup encounter at the SMISA Stadium.

There, he was substituted for Romanian’s Ianis Hagi with six minutes left to play after a clash of heads with striker John Obika before Jim Goodwin’s men snatched a late winner through Conor McCarthy’s last-gasp winner as Rangers’ 26-game unbeaten run came to an end.



Subsequently, he missed two games against and St. Johnstone.

And having taken part in team’s Christmas Jumper training where he greatly impressed, he has been included in the roster alongside compatriot Joe Aribo for the visitors who are unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 32-year-old has been a key player for the Ibrox Stadium lords since his arrival from Athletic on 24 July 2020 on a one-year contract, with an option in the club's favour to extend for a further year.

He has helped them maintain an unbeaten run of 17 games in the Scottish top-flight this season with 10 matches under his belt – with just two of them as a substitute.

Jack Ross’ Hibs will be without goalkeeper Ofir Marciano (injury) and Christian Doidge (suspension) but that seems not to be a concern to manager Gerrard.

“I worry about the opposition when the team sheet comes through,” he told the club website.

“I focus on me and my players and I’ll worry myself about Hibs’ team before the game.



“We don’t look back as you can’t change anything. All that game tells us is we are going to be in for another tough test.



“They have good players, they are in a good place and good form, so it is set up to be a fantastic game.



“We felt hard done by in-terms of not winning that game with the chances we had and what we created on the day.”



Victory for Rangers will see them maintain their lead at the summit of ’s elite division log.