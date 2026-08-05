First foreign signing: Al-Ittihad announce the signing of Dion Lopy from Almeria

Al-Ittihad have completed the signing of Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy from Almeria in the current summer transfer window.

The Saudi club confirmed the deal in a video posted to their official account on "X", tying the midfielder to a three-year contract that runs until 2029.

Al-Ittihad kept the financial terms under wraps, but earlier press reports put the fee at 13 million euros, payable to the Spanish club in several instalments, with a further 10 million in add-ons.

Lopy becomes Al-Ittihad's first new foreign arrival of the summer. The club had already triggered the buy clause on Cameroonian defender Stephane Keller, previously on loan from Cyprus side Limassol.

The Senegalese steps in to replace Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who departed when his contract expired at the end of last season.

At 24, Lopy operates chiefly as a defensive midfielder and is equally comfortable in the holding role, handing the team fresh options in that department.

He has been with Almeria since 2023, arriving from Stade Reims and going on to make 105 appearances, scoring 4 goals and setting up 6 more.

On the international stage, Lopy has represented Senegal since 2023, though he has managed just 5 caps without a goal or an assist. He was not called up for the Africa Cup of Nations or the World Cup this year.