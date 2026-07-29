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Fiorentina, Mourinho gives the green light for Valdepenas: an €8 million signing

Fiorentina

The left winger, born in 2006, will arrive at Viola Park in the next 24 to 48 hours for his medical with Fiorentina

After long and laborious negotiations, the breakthrough has arrived: Valdepenas is set to become a new Fiorentina player after Mourinho gave the go-ahead.

La Viola will pay eight million to sign him on a permanent deal, but Real Madrid will keep 50 per cent of any future resale of the player, while also inserting into the agreement the so-called "buy-back" clause on their "jewel", valid for the next three seasons, at a fee of between ten and twelve million, and there you have a deal in the Nico Paz mould. A five-year contract is ready for the left-back, who has a great athletic build and can also play in the centre. That means there will be no need for a fourth option to complete the pairs in the middle if Comuzzo goes out on loan.

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