'Find that on Pornhub later!' - Fans go wild for Mane's backheel goal

The Reds star has now surpassed his tally of 13 Premier League goals from last term and has netted six times in his previous six league appearances

Sadio Mane scored a stunning backheel to put 2-0 up against on Wednesday night, causing plenty of excitement on social media.

Despite a miscontrolled first touch off of Trent Alexander-Arnold's ball in, the Liverpool star was able to improvise and turn the ball goalwards past Hornets keeper Ben Foster in the 20th minute.

That came after the striker had already given the Reds a 1-0 advantage 11 minutes earlier as Jurgen Klopp's side aimed to stay ahead of at the top of the table.

The two goals took Mane's tally to 14 for the Premier League season, leaving him just two behind joint-leaders Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah in the golden boot race.

They also brought his recent record to six goals in his last six league appearances, despite the 26-year-old's failure to convert a number of good opportunities against in the last-16 first leg at Anfield on February 19.

But Mane has now put that disappointing evening well and truly behind him by surpassing his Premier League goal tally of 13 from last term.

And the audacity of the backheeled attempt against Watford showed a man full of confidence, leading fans to find some creative ways to describe it on Twitter.