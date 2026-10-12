Finally: Barcola breaks his silence and reveals the secret behind his failure at Liverpool

From the second most expensive signing in Liverpool's history to a player worth 12.3 million.. that is how you can sum up the catastrophic start of French star Bradley Barcola in the Premier League.

Weeks of silence and stinging criticism have finally ended. The France international has spoken out himself to reveal the secret behind his struggles in the strongest league in the world.

A shocking fall

Liverpool worked hard to sign Barcola throughout the summer transfer window, making him the second most expensive signing in the club's history at 123 million pounds. Unfortunately for Liverpool, the 24-year-old has so far produced only a performance befitting a player worth just 12.3 million.

No goals, no assists. That is the Frenchman's return at his new club, and in Sunday's match against Manchester City his positive moments were limited to defending deep in his own half. He was easily neutralised in attacking terms, with club legend Jamie Carragher among his harshest critics.

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All of which prompted "teamtalk" to revive the old yet ever-present questions about the value of spending huge sums on players from outside the Premier League. It is no secret to anyone that the English league is the strongest in the world without question, which is why its ordinary players look like world-class stars when they leave, while stars arriving from abroad look like ordinary players when they arrive.

Barcola breaks his silence

Speaking to "Sky Sports" after the match, Barcola explained exactly what he is struggling with in England, revealing the details behind his drop in form with Liverpool.

He said: "The French league is physical, but here I'd say it's more physical in terms of running. The matches are fast and open from both sides, the level is very high, but that's also why I came here, it's a new challenge for me."

Those words confirm it. The physical shock and the frantic speed of the Premier League are the biggest obstacles to his adaptation.

Stinging criticism

The English press showed the French star no mercy after the City match. Three major outlets, the "Daily Mail", the "Daily Express" and "BBC Sport", handed him a low rating of five out of ten.

"Barcola showed some good glimpses, but Arteta will demand far better from him," the "Daily Mail" wrote in justifying its rating. "He has not yet shown his usual level in the Manchester City shirt."

"BBC Sport" wrote: "Barcola was sharp in his handling of the ball and carried out his defensive duties, but, like Wirtz, he is required to do more in the final attacking third."

The "Express" concluded by saying: "He put in a big effort defensively, but did not offer enough in attack. He relied too much on his weaker left foot."

A final hope before Austria

Liverpool's hope clearly lies in Barcola eventually managing to adapt to football in the Premier League, unlike his teammate Florian Wirtz, about whom a feeling has begun to take hold that he will never adapt.

His next chance to restore his confidence comes in Austria, where Liverpool face LASK in the Champions League on Wednesday. It is a test that may be physically easier than the hell of the Premier League.







