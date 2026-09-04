Real Madrid legend Luis Figo has praised the club's summer signings, insisting they arrived at the right time after two seasons without a trophy.

Figo said on the "Figosofadas" podcast: "I think Real Madrid signed very well. They brought in players they needed in important positions: centre-back, the two full-backs, and a winger like Diomande."

"Overall, the signings were excellent, and they were driven by need more than by names," he added.

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The Portuguese continued: "It was necessary to take this step and strengthen the team after the last two years without any trophy. This is essential for the mood, so that the fan approaches the season with greater hope and feels that this year will be positive."

On the record prices flooding the transfer market, Figo issued a warning: "At some point, this has to stop. It is true that it depends on clubs' budgets and Financial Fair Play rules, but the figures are very high."

He went on: "I don't think a 150 million euro deal can be recouped, as they always say, through selling shirts, for example. These deals can work in sporting terms, but financially it is very complicated."

Reflecting on how the market has changed, the former Portugal star said: "Nearly 30 years have passed since my era. Back then, I thought the amounts being paid were madness. But the development of the markets has made them pay even more insane amounts in some deals."

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