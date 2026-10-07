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LiveTickets
FC UtrechtImago
Jonathan van Haaster
Translated by

Fifteen-year-old defender Matthew Sweeb signs three-year contract with Eredivisie club

FC Utrecht

Matthew Sweeb had a day to remember. The 15-year-old defender signed his first professional contract with FC Utrecht on Wednesday.

Sweeb currently plays for FC Utrecht Under-16s and has impressed the club's management enough to earn a deal.

That contract ties the teenager to Stadion Galgenwaard until mid-2029. Technical manager Jeffrey Kooistra is delighted to have secured Sweeb, who previously joined from AS’80.

"Matthew is a multifunctional defender who can still develop into a midfielder in the future. He is an intelligent player with excellent physical attributes."

"We see a lot of potential in Matthew and are looking forward to continuing to guide him in his development over the coming years," said Kooistra.

Meanwhile, FC Utrecht's first team, which Sweeb is presumably unlikely to join for the time being, are preparing for the Eredivisie's return. Willem II visit Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday afternoon (12:15).

Under coach Anthony Correia, Utrecht have endured a poor start to the season. They have won only once in seven matches, against Excelsior (1-2), and sit 15th in the Eredivisie.


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