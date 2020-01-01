FIFA Rankings: India move up a spot

The Blue Tigers are unlikely to play a competitive fixture until 2021...

The Indian natioanl team are ranked 108th in the world in the latest edition of the FIFA Rankings, on Thursday.

Igor Stimac's men have hence returned to their previous rank between November 2019 and August 2020 - although there was no official release for in August. were ranked 109th in September 2020

The Blue Tigers were to host in March before embarking on trips to Bangladesh and Afghanistan as part of their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC joint qualification matches from Group E. However, amid the Coronavirus pandemic the fixtures, after initially being postponed to October, now stand indefinitely postponed to 2021.

More teams

Among the trio, (57) and Afghanistan (151) have seen their ranks drop by two places while Bangladesh (187) have maintained their place.

After 120 international fixtures held in the month of October, the top five remain unchanged after had made their entry at the fifth spot in September. continue to lead at the summit, followed by , and as (6th, +1) and (8th, +1) have interchanged places with (7th, -1) and (9th, -1) respectively.