FIFA operations director: Infantino deceived us, and I will sleep well if I lose my job

Tensions have escalated within FIFA. Kevin Lamour, the world governing body's chief operating officer, publicly criticised president Gianni Infantino on Friday over his plan to open up the commercial entity linked to the World Cup to private-sector investors.

A long-time colleague of Infantino at both the European and world governing bodies, Lamour told the Associated Press that FIFA staff had "been deceived", adding that they "deserve better than contempt and intimidation".

The French official, who has held his post since 2024, described the plan as a "one-man project" and called on football leaders to "ask themselves the right questions and make the right decisions".

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Despite the sharp criticism, Lamour did not resign. He "feels a responsibility towards his colleagues at the world governing body", adding: "And if that means I lose my job, then so be it. I will understand and respect that decision. At least I will sleep well tonight."

His remarks come amid growing European opposition to Infantino's plan, which involves creating a new company called FIFA Forward Enterprise. The venture would bring together the commercial operations and the organisation of the governing body's tournaments while opening a stake to private-sector investors.

FIFA had put forward the new company with a valuation of around 20 billion dollars, raising the possibility of up to 4.2 billion dollars through the sale of a minority stake. The governing body confirmed it would retain control of the company, sporting decisions and the governance of its competitions.

The crisis also claimed a resignation. American Carlos Cordeiro, a prominent adviser to Infantino, walked away in objection to the project. British finance minister John Healey announced that FIFA's plans were "falling apart", expressing his pride in the English FA and UEFA leading the campaign against the sale of a stake linked to the World Cup.



