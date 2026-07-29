FIFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association and several of its players over a string of alleged violations at the World Cup, chief among them using a sporting event to push a political message.

The charge stems from the aftermath of Argentina's semi-final win over England in Atlanta. Some of the national team's players held up a banner reading "The Falkland Islands are Argentine", a direct nod to the historic sovereignty dispute between the two countries.

FIFA confirmed in an official statement that using sporting competitions to broadcast non-sporting messages breaches the disciplinary regulations. This was no first offence either. Back in 2014, they fined Argentina 20,000 pounds sterling over a similar banner before a friendly against Slovenia.

The banner was only the start. The charges run to a long list of infringements across the tournament: discriminatory chants and gestures, delayed kick-offs, failures to apply security and safety protocols, improper messages from the team and its supporters, and objects thrown from the stands in more than one match.

Investigators also turned to the final, which Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time in New Jersey. A brief altercation flared after the final whistle. Midfielder Leandro Paredes shoved Spain star Gavi to the ground before Spain's substitutes stormed the pitch to celebrate.

Paredes faces three charges of assault. Team-mate Nahuel Molina faces two. Molina, Thiago Almada, former referee and technical staff member Roberto Ayala and Gavi each face one charge of unsporting conduct.

FIFA closed their statement by confirming that "in accordance with the Disciplinary Code, the accused were given the opportunity to present their position, after which the Disciplinary Committee will issue its decision in due course".