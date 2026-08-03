Zamalek have been hit with a fresh legal blow. FIFA's Players' Status Chamber has ordered the club to settle the outstanding dues owed to former Moroccan player Abdelhamid Maali, with a stark warning that a registration ban awaits if they fail to pay within the deadline.

Moroccan website "Le360 Sport" revealed the ruling, which requires Zamalek to pay the remaining money owed to Maali, now back with his parent club Ittihad Tanger.

FIFA have handed the Egyptian side no more than 45 days from the date of notification to comply. Miss it, and the punishment could stretch to a ban on registering players across two consecutive transfer windows, in line with the rules governing disputes within world football's governing body.

Under the ruling, Zamalek must pay around 550,000 dollars, the balance of the dues owed to the player under the contract that once bound the two parties.

The case adds yet another file to a growing pile, with the club currently tangled in a string of disputes over players' financial dues.

It all began when Maali, 20, unilaterally terminated his contract with Zamalek and lodged an official complaint with FIFA to reclaim what he was owed.

The Players' Status Chamber examined the file and ruled against Zamalek, ordering them to pay within the set deadline or face sporting sanctions.