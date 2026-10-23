Destination America! FIFA confirms the United States will host the inaugural 2028 Women’s Club World Cup as prize money parity edges closer

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FIFA has officially announced that the United States will play host to the first-ever Women’s Club World Cup in 2028, marking a massive milestone for the professional game. Alongside this landmark hosting decision, the governing body has committed to a significant financial boost for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil to ensure players and clubs receive greater rewards than ever before.

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US to stage historic club tournament

The United States will host the inaugural 19-team FIFA Women’s Club World Cup between January 5 and 30, 2028, the governing body confirms. The Bureau of the Council ratified the decision to bring the quadrennial tournament to American soil following the country's successful staging of recent major global events.

Seven teams have already booked their place in the groundbreaking competition, having secured their respective continental crowns spanning seasons between 2024 and 2027. Arsenal, Barcelona, Club America Femenil, Gotham FC, Naegohyang Women’s FC, Corinthians and Wuhan Jiangda are the first sides confirmed to compete.

The governing body also signed off on a massive financial package for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Participating nations will receive $2.5 million in preparation funding prior to December 2026, bringing the figures on par with the men's 2026 World Cup.

Bareman outlines US appeal





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FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Dame Sarai Bareman highlighted America's elite sporting infrastructure and recent track record as the deciding factors. The US successfully hosted the expanded men's Club World Cup in 2025 and played a major role in staging the 2026 World Cup, paving the way for this latest appointment.

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"We undertook a detailed assessment to identify the most suitable host for the inaugural edition of the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup," Bareman said. "Ultimately, the United States’ recent excellence in staging top FIFA tournaments, combined with the significant interest in women’s football there plus its elite sporting infrastructure, made the country the standout option.

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"Alongside the vibrant and passionate women’s football ecosystem in the United States, the qualified clubs, government, host cities, our commercial and media partners and more, our mission will be to set an impressive standard for global women’s club football and a benchmark for the future."









Global representation guaranteed

The 2028 tournament will feature clubs from all six confederations to ensure global representation. UEFA will send six representatives, while the AFC, CAF, Concacaf and CONMEBOL have been allocated three slots each. A single team will fly the flag for the OFC.

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Reflecting on the initial seven qualifiers, Bareman said: "These seven clubs, and a dozen more, will come together to show the strength and depth of women’s club football to a global audience. They will have the opportunity to tell their story, expand their fan base and represent their club on the world stage. They have thoroughly earned this opportunity to be part of history in the United States."

Beyond the club game, FIFA's commitment to the 2027 Women's World Cup includes matching the service levels provided to male players in 2026. Any tournament surplus will also be distributed to participating member associations, with a specific portion ring-fenced directly for the players.

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Race for remaining spots heats up





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Twelve places remain up for grabs as clubs across the globe battle for continental supremacy ahead of the 2028 showcase. The final makeup of the tournament will slowly take shape as confederation champions are crowned over the next two years.

Meanwhile, national teams will turn their attention to the upcoming FIFA Council meeting in December 2026. Further details regarding the 2027 World Cup distributions, minimum guaranteed player payments, and the club benefits programme will be discussed and finalised during these talks.