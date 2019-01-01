Fifa appoints normalization committee to oversee Egyptian Football Association

Football's governing body made the decision after the resignation of the past regime at the end of Afcon

Fifa has installed a five-man committee to take charge of affairs at the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) after the unexpected resignation of the old regime.

President Hani Abou Rida, as well as other board members, quit en-masse after ’s elimination at the (Afcon) by in the Round of 16.

The host nation had been tipped for an eighth African crown, but ultimately fell short, leading to the sudden departures.

In addition to the disappointment of the Pharaohs’ exit at Afcon, the EFA faced a backlash from the public over the reinstatement of Amr Warda, who had been initially expelled from the squad for disciplinary reasons.

The five-man team chosen by Fifa includes former board member Amr Youssef Hassan El-Ganainy, who has been appointed as chairman.

Gamal Mohamed Ali, a past EFA board member, will take the role of deputy chairman, while Afcon tournament director Mohamed Fadl makes up the remaining three members along with Sahar Abdel Hak and Ahmed Abdallah.

None of the members will be allowed to stand for election at the end of their mandates which ought to expire on 31 July 2020.

According to the Fifa Council, the normalization committee’s tasks are:

-To run the daily affairs of EFA;

-To review the EFA Statutes (and other regulations where necessary) to ensure their compliance with the Fifa Statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the EFA Congress;

-To review the statutes of the EFA members and ensure their alignment with the new EFA Statutes as well as with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and ensure that said statutes are adopted by the relevant members;

-To organise and conduct elections for all EFA members based on their new statutes;

As a last step, to act as an electoral committee in order to organise and conduct elections of a new EFA board based on the newly aligned EFA Statutes.