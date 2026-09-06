FIFA announce important news about the future of much-discussed Gianni Infantino

Despite the uproar around current FIFA president Gianni Infantino, he is putting himself forward for the role again. The 56-year-old administrator has come under heavy fire since the World Cup after planning to sell shares in the final tournament to private investors.

Last week in Katowice, Poland, Infantino attended the Women's Under-20 World Cup as a guest. There, he was repeatedly asked about his performance and his personal plans for the future.

FIFA responded with a statement on Sunday. "The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election again in 2027. Naturally, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will stand for re-election again."

At the end of August, it emerged that UEFA are preparing criminal proceedings in Switzerland against Infantino over his failed plan to sell commercial interests in, among other things, the World Cup to private investors.

World football's governing body has now drawn a line under the controversial plan. That became clear in a FIFA statement. "Our goal has always been to unite and improve. That is why this proposal will not go ahead," it was shared at the beginning of August.

UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF withdrew their backing for the president. Individual member associations, including the KNVB, did the same. The three football federations are reportedly considering submitting a motion of no confidence against Infantino.

Removing Infantino, however, would not be straightforward. An extraordinary session of the FIFA Congress would need to be convened, and that requires the support of 43 of the 211 member associations.

So far, no rival candidate has come forward. Candidates have until 18 November to put themselves forward for the presidential election, which will take place in Rabat in March 2027.