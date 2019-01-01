FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Ronaldo, Aguero & Higuain lead goal charge
Goalscorers lead the way in this week’s FUT Team of the Week.
Argentines Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain and Portuguse Cristiano Ronaldo hit seven between them for their clubs.
Aguero bagged a hat trick in Manchester City's Premier League win over Arsenal and Higuain scored twice for Chelsea in the 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield.
Ronaldo did not finish on the winning side, but his double for Juventus helped them secure a 3-3 Serie A draw with Parma.
Also from Serie A, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly feature, while Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) and Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen) represent the Bundesliga.
There are two players from Turkey's Super Lig - Edin Visca of İstanbul Basaksehir and Shinji Kagawa, on loan at Besiktas from Borussia Dortmund.
Leicester's Ben Chilwell is another Premier League representative, while Cesc Fabregas makes a quick impact at Ligue 1 Monaco after his move from Arsenal.
See the full squad and below...
STARTING XI
GK - Gianluigi Donnaruma - AC Milan
CB - Willi Orban - RB Leipzig
CB - Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli
LM - Ben Chilwell - Leicester
CM - Cesc Fabregas - Monaco
CM - Julian Brandt - Bayer Leverkusen
RM - Edin Visca - İstanbul Basaksehir
CAM - Shinji Kagawa - Besiktas
ST - Sergio Aguero - Manchester City
ST- Gonzalo Higuain - Chelsea
ST - Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus
BENCH
GK - Martin Campana - Independiente
RB - Ruben Pena - Eibar
CAM - Kostas Fourtounis - Olympiacos
LW - Gervinho - Parma
ST - Josh King - Bournemouth
ST - Alfreo Finnbogason - FC Augsburg
ST - Luuk De Jong - PSV Eindhoven
RESERVES
LM - Mislav Orsic - Dinamo Zagreb
CAM - Bobby Reid - Cardiff City
ST - Ricky van Wolfswinkel - Basel
ST - Oliver McBurnie - Swansea City
ST - Mousa Dembele - Lyon