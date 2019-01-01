FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Ronaldo, Aguero & Higuain lead goal charge

Striking stars of Juventus, Manchester City and Chelsea feature in the latest selection

Goalscorers lead the way in this week’s FUT Team of the Week.

Argentines Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain and Portuguse Cristiano Ronaldo hit seven between them for their clubs.

Aguero bagged a hat trick in 's win over and Higuain scored twice for in the 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield.

Ronaldo did not finish on the winning side, but his double for helped them secure a 3-3 draw with .

Also from Serie A, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly feature, while Willi Orban ( ) and Julian Brandt ( ) represent the .

There are two players from 's Super Lig - Edin Visca of İstanbul Basaksehir and Shinji Kagawa, on loan at from .

Leicester's Ben Chilwell is another Premier League representative, while Cesc Fabregas makes a quick impact at after his move from Arsenal.

Article continues below

See the full squad and below...

STARTING XI

GK - Gianluigi Donnaruma - AC Milan

CB - Willi Orban - RB Leipzig

CB - Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli

LM - Ben Chilwell - Leicester

CM - Cesc Fabregas - Monaco

CM - Julian Brandt - Bayer Leverkusen

RM - Edin Visca - İstanbul Basaksehir

CAM - Shinji Kagawa - Besiktas

ST - Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

ST- Gonzalo Higuain - Chelsea

ST - Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus

BENCH

GK - Martin Campana - Independiente

RB - Ruben Pena -

CAM - Kostas Fourtounis - Olympiacos

LW - Gervinho - Parma

ST - Josh King - Bournemouth

ST - Alfreo Finnbogason - FC

ST - Luuk De Jong - Eindhoven

RESERVES

LM - Mislav Orsic -

CAM - Bobby Reid -

ST - Ricky van Wolfswinkel -

ST - Oliver McBurnie -

ST - Mousa Dembele -