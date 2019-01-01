FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Benzema, Di Maria and Semedo lead the way

There is representation from both Real Madrid and Barcelona in this week's select, with the Argentine also making an appearance

Karim Benzema is the headline name in this week’s FUT Team of the Week. The Frenchman has enjoyed something of a renaissance in recent times and saw his efforts rewarded on Sunday as he helped his side to a 4-2 win away from home against .

Not only did he get the opening goal, he got Madrid’s third on the stroke of half-time, which proved to be the difference between the teams.

also have representation in the XI this week, with right-back Nelson Semedo recognised for his goalscoring exploits in the Catalan derby against with a spot in the starting XI.

Completing a quartet of Primera Division players are Jose Maria Gimenez of and midfielder Joan .

If three members of the defence hail from , the other is veteran Hilton, who helped his side to a shutout at the weekend, while Walter Benitez of completes the back five.

Elsewhere in , Angel Di Maria makes an appearance, having scored a cheeky dink for against in a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

Raphael Guerreiro of is the sole player from the to make it into the starting XI, while there are three representatives in the form of ’ Joao Cancelo, ’s Alejandro Gomez and forward Fabio Quagliarella.

Among the most notable names on the bench are Armando Izzo of , Oscar Wendt of , Steven Berguis of and forward Yussuf Poulsen.

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is the highlight player among the reserves.



See the full squad below...

STARTING XI