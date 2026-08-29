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Hussein Hamdy

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Fiery start: UEFA announces Real Madrid's Champions League fixtures

Real Madrid
Inter
Arsenal
Roma
Shakhtar Donetsk
RB Leipzig
Champions League
Spain
Italy
England
Ukraine
Germany

Fierce clashes for Real Madrid

The league phase draw for the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League has handed Real Madrid a brutal set of fixtures.

UEFA confirmed the match dates on Saturday, and Real Madrid begin their campaign with a heavyweight clash against Inter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's full fixture list is as follows:

8 September

Real Madrid v Inter (Santiago Bernabeu).

14 October

Roma v Real Madrid (away).

21 October

Real Madrid v Leipzig (Santiago Bernabeu).

4 November

AEK Athens v Real Madrid (away).

24 November

Real Madrid v PSV Eindhoven (Santiago Bernabeu).

9 December

Arsenal v Real Madrid (away).

19 January

Real Madrid v LASK (Santiago Bernabeu).

27 January

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid (away).

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

The draw falls under the new Champions League format, which packs 36 teams into a single league phase. Each side plays eight matches against eight different opponents, two from each seeding pot, one at home and one away.

Finish in the top eight and you go straight through to the round of 16. Sides placed ninth to 24th battle it out in a two-legged play-off for the remaining spots, while everyone from 25th down is knocked out of the tournament without dropping into the Europa League.

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