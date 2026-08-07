The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" has revealed a move by several Al-Ahli Saudi players, who want the management to strengthen the team's midfield in the current transfer window.

According to the newspaper, a number of Al-Ahli players met the club's sporting director, Portuguese Rui Pedro, and pressed him on the need to sign a new foreign holding midfielder to bolster the squad before the new season.

In the meeting, the players explained that the midfield needs a fresh face capable of giving the team more balance and strength, especially given the changes the squad has undergone recently.

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They also put a second option to the sporting director: bringing Ivorian Franck Kessié back into the ranks. He knows the club inside out and has delivered outstanding performances in the Al-Ahli shirt before.

The demands come with Al-Ahli waiting to see the shape of their final squad for the new season, particularly after several key players departed over the recent period.

Al-Ahli's management is expected to settle the holding midfield question in the coming weeks, either by signing a new foreign player or by trying to lure Kessié back.