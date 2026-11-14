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Ahmad Salah
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Fierce competition for the presidency of the Italian federation: Galliani changes the rules of the game against Malagò

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The election for the presidency of the Italian Football Federation is heading towards a contest between two prominent figures on the sporting scene, but the calculations of votes and support within the system may hold surprises that the names alone do not reflect, amid a decline in the backing that one of the candidates enjoyed just a few months ago.

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The Italian Football Federation confirmed on Saturday that it had accepted the applications of Giovanni Malagò and Adriano Galliani to contest the elections for the federation presidency on 14 December. The pair are now the two approved candidates for the post.

Malagò is 67. Galliani is 82. They enter the race backed by very different camps, according to the federation's breakdown of electoral support.

Football Italia report that Malagò enjoys the backing of Italy's league clubs, while Galliani leans on the support of players and coaches. The contest goes beyond personal rivalry to a split in positions among the parties that make up Italian football.

Malagò had won the federation presidency last June, before it emerged that he was not entitled to stand because he held no federation membership. That prompted the Italian Olympic Committee to consider placing the institution under a special commissioner.

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Events took a turn. Malagò himself was appointed special commissioner of the federation, and fresh elections were called to officially choose a president. That brought the 67-year-old back into the running for the post.

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Italy's league clubs have shifted markedly towards Malagò since last summer. This time he secured the backing of just 11 clubs out of 20, having previously enjoyed the support of 19. His electoral base within the competition has clearly shrunk.

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The elections turn on 516 votes spread across the various components of Italian football, but these votes do not all carry the same weight. Each party's influence varies according to its standing in the system, which means the number of delegates alone cannot determine any party's electoral strength.

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Top-flight clubs hold 18% of the votes through 20 delegates, against 6% for the second division through 20 delegates and 12% for the third division (Serie C) through 57 delegates. The amateur league takes 34% through 99 delegates, players claim 20% through 52 delegates and coaches 10% through 26 delegates.

Legal tension has flared between the candidates in recent weeks, with disputes over candidacy procedures and the validity of the documents submitted. Chief among them was the double-signature crisis involving Genoa. The club's name first appeared among Galliani's supporters before it switched sides and declared its backing for Malagò. That stirred controversy over whether he met the minimum endorsement required from top-flight clubs to stand, before today's decision approving both candidacies.

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Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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