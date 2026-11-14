Share Follow GOAL on Google

The election for the presidency of the Italian Football Federation is heading towards a contest between two prominent figures on the sporting scene, but the calculations of votes and support within the system may hold surprises that the names alone do not reflect, amid a decline in the backing that one of the candidates enjoyed just a few months ago.

Advertisement

The Italian Football Federation confirmed on Saturday that it had accepted the applications of Giovanni Malagò and Adriano Galliani to contest the elections for the federation presidency on 14 December. The pair are now the two approved candidates for the post.

Malagò is 67. Galliani is 82. They enter the race backed by very different camps, according to the federation's breakdown of electoral support.

Football Italia report that Malagò enjoys the backing of Italy's league clubs, while Galliani leans on the support of players and coaches. The contest goes beyond personal rivalry to a split in positions among the parties that make up Italian football.

Malagò had won the federation presidency last June, before it emerged that he was not entitled to stand because he held no federation membership. That prompted the Italian Olympic Committee to consider placing the institution under a special commissioner.

Advertisement Advertisement

Events took a turn. Malagò himself was appointed special commissioner of the federation, and fresh elections were called to officially choose a president. That brought the 67-year-old back into the running for the post.

Related Topics

Italy's league clubs have shifted markedly towards Malagò since last summer. This time he secured the backing of just 11 clubs out of 20, having previously enjoyed the support of 19. His electoral base within the competition has clearly shrunk.

Read also: After Barcelona's concern: De Jong: there was no need to take any risk

The elections turn on 516 votes spread across the various components of Italian football, but these votes do not all carry the same weight. Each party's influence varies according to its standing in the system, which means the number of delegates alone cannot determine any party's electoral strength.

Advertisement

Top-flight clubs hold 18% of the votes through 20 delegates, against 6% for the second division through 20 delegates and 12% for the third division (Serie C) through 57 delegates. The amateur league takes 34% through 99 delegates, players claim 20% through 52 delegates and coaches 10% through 26 delegates.

Legal tension has flared between the candidates in recent weeks, with disputes over candidacy procedures and the validity of the documents submitted. Chief among them was the double-signature crisis involving Genoa. The club's name first appeared among Galliani's supporters before it switched sides and declared its backing for Malagò. That stirred controversy over whether he met the minimum endorsement required from top-flight clubs to stand, before today's decision approving both candidacies.

Read also: A global boost: Morocco accepts Brazil's gift and awaits Portugal's fall