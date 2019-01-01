FICCI GOAL 2019: Luminaries set to brainstorm on pressing issues in Indian football

The convention on Indian football is set to be graced by the luminaries of Indian football...

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) convention on the business of football in - GOAL 2019 - is all set for its sixth edition on March 26th and 27th at Federation House, Tansen Marg, New Delhi.

’s largest international convention on the business of football is set to be graced by the bigwigs of Indian football to discuss pertaining topics.

The convention is supported by the governing body of Indian football - the All India Football Federation (AIFF) - and will be an exclusive platform for strategic dialogue among the various stakeholders.

Speakers at the function include Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Praful Patel (AIFF President), Kushal Das (General Secretary, AIFF), Robert Klein (CEO, international), Indranil Das Blah (CEO, FC) and Viren D'Silva (CEO, ) among others.

The conference aims to provide a platform which enables networking and dialogue among senior decision makers in Indian and international football fraternity. An emphasis is also placed on knowledge sharing and understanding the unique business opportunities in Indian football.

Planned sessions for discussion include the regional & national impact of (ISL) on the Indian football scenario, future of football broadcasting in India, the various avenues of sponsorship and foreign investment in Indian football.

There will also be a focus on the development of women's football, youth development and attracting and laying a pathway for more youngsters to get into the sport.

With figures like Robert Klein, CEO of Bundesliga international, participating, adoption of best practices from European and international football will also be given due consideration in order raise the level and stature of the sport in India.

With football in India growing at a steady pace, the FICCI GOAL 2019 will also be a place to discuss the way forward and to build a consensus among the various stakeholders.

Former women's team star Oinam Bembem Devi and star Sunil Chhetri will also be among the panelists in the conference.

No doubt the sixth edition is set to be a groundbreaking event.