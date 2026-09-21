Feyenoord receive goalkeeping advice: 'Just imagine this Feyenoord with him in goal'

Willem van Hanegem has delivered his verdict on Feyenoord in his column inAlgemeen Dagbladafter their 5-0 win over FC Utrecht. In it, he highlights a number of players, including goalkeeper Tjark Ernst.

"Feyenoord again played very well against FC Utrecht, a club that gives me the impression Anthony Correia has chosen the wrong one for," Van Hanegem states. "There is actually nobody at FC Utrecht of whom you get the idea that he can really play football well."

De Kromme picks out Anis Hadj Moussa as the best player on the pitch. "While I finally saw Oussama Targhalline do what he has to do: namely bring tempo into the game." The Moroccan midfielder had to settle for a reserve role early in the season, but now seems to have nailed down a starting place.

Meanwhile, Luciano Valente has not been called up to the first squad by head coach Xavi Hernandez. "We are perfectly entitled to have an opinion about the fact he is not in the Netherlands' first squad."

"Let me put it this way: it would not have been strange if Xavi had started the new period with an invitation for Valente, would it? He has shown himself, just like many of his team-mates," writes the Feyenoord legend.

Van Hanegem also believes Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team look fitter than before. "I find it striking that, especially in recent weeks, they have had noticeably more stamina than in the first matches. Back then they seemed to tire so quickly."

His only doubt is about goalkeeper Ernst. "Only he has not yet been able to convince me. Just imagine this Feyenoord with Justin Bijlow in goal? But Stijn van Gassel of Excelsior and Etienne Vaessen of FC Groningen would also fit in perfectly at this Feyenoord," Van Hanegem concludes.