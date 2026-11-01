Feyenoord player takes the blame after 1-1 draw against Fortuna: ‘I take responsibility for that’

Feyenoord captain Luciano Valente took the blame on Saturday evening after his side drew 1-1 with Fortuna Sittard.

In the 13th minute, Valente had a chance to open the scoring. He met a cut-back on the edge of the box and hit the post.

A superb move by the home side put Valente through in the box shortly after half-time. With only the goalkeeper to beat, the captain failed to finish.

After 58 minutes, the former FC Groningen player put Feyenoord ahead, turning in a cross from Anis Hadj Moussa.

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Feyenoord loanee Shiloh ‘t Zand made it 1-1 five minutes from time, leaving the Rotterdam side watching pursuers Ajax close to within one point. Afterwards, Valente was highly critical of his own performance.

"I’m working on it. I already have more than last year (five goals in the Eredivisie, ed.). "You create the chances yourself, but you also have to stay sharp to strike the ball properly. It could be fatigue, but it could also be a lack of sharpness. I take responsibility, although it cannot be the only reason we dropped points."