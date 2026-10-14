Feyenoord claimed an impressive 3-2 win over Como 1907 on Wednesday in the Champions League league phase. Gjivai Zechiël, Anis Hadj Moussa and Luciano Valente stood out for the Rotterdam side. Voetbalzone rates Feyenoord's starters and players who played at least 45 minutes out of ten.

Tjark Ernst 6.5

Givairo Read 7

Jeremiah St. Juste 8

Mika Mármol 7

Javi López 6

Charles Vanhoutte 7

Oussama Targhalline 8

Gjivai Zechiël 8

The newly capped Netherlands international showed his class, particularly in the first half, and scored a fine goal. Como goalkeeper Robert Sánchez had no chance with his shot from the edge of the penalty area. Zechiël is increasingly becoming the driving force in Feyenoord's midfield, and Xavi will watch him closely in the coming weeks.

Anis Hadj Moussa 8.5

After the break, the Algerian Feyenoord winger made a quick move inside from the right before placing the ball in the bottom right corner. He threatened throughout the evening at De Kuip and played an important part in Feyenoord's third goal and their first Champions League victory.

Nacho Ferri 7

Luciano Valente 7.5

On the left wing again in Feyenoord's front three, Valente looks increasingly comfortable there. A midfielder by trade, he cleverly found Zechiël for the home side's equaliser. There are already calls for Valente, rather than Kenneth Taylor, to be called up for the Netherlands' next international break. Valente stayed in the dressing room at half-time, with Gaoussou Diarra replacing him.

Gaoussou Diarra 7