'Feyenoord must let Read go because of Te Kloese's painful legacy'

The transfer saga surrounding Givairo Read appears to have taken a new turn. While Voetbal International reported on Monday that Feyenoord and the right-back’s camp are at odds over an agreement from the past, Feyenoord Transfermarkt have now come up with new information about the situation.

Martijn Krabbendam of Voetbal International says the deadlock stems from former Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese telling Read's entourage that a fee of around €25 million would be enough to make a move possible. Technical director Dévy Rigaux, however, does not feel bound by that verbal agreement and wants at least €30 million, according to the outlet.

Feyenoord Transfermarkt usually have a different line on these matters. In this case, they say there was no verbal commitment at all, but an agreement that was actually put down in black and white.

"The transfer of Givairo Read to Nottingham Forest simply appears to be going ahead. As we previously reported exclusively, the pre-agreed transfer fee is around €25 million. That amount was put down in black and white at the time by an incompetent Feyenoord director from the past," Feyenoord Transfermarkt sneered at Te Kloese on X.

Nottingham Forest recently had a third bid worth a total of €21 million rejected, but the expectation is that the English club will come back with an improved offer. A move towards the alleged €25 million clause looks the obvious next step.

For Read, that would be the outcome he wants. The 19-year-old right-back has been open to a move to the Premier League for some time and sees Nottingham Forest as the ideal next step in his career.

In Nottingham, Read can sign a five-season contract. The two hamstring injuries that kept him sidelined for months last season have also made him think. The defender knows a top transfer may not come around again automatically and is therefore keen to take this chance.



