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Feyenoord fans turned on Ziggo Sport shortly before kick-off in Tuesday evening's Champions League clash with FC Porto. The Rotterdam club's supporters unveiled a display at De Kuip, but the broadcaster kept its pre-match coverage on air instead of showing it.

Feyenoord supporters had prepared the display for the European encounter with the Portuguese giants. Across the stands at De Kuip, the words "They shine there like beacons in the distance" appeared in huge letters.

The line comes from the club song Hand in Hand, Kameraden. The display set the scene for Feyenoord's meeting with FC Porto.

On Ziggo Sport, Wytse van der Goot, Kees van Wonderen, Noa Vahle and Khalid Boulahrouz were discussing the match. They kept talking as the display unfolded.

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Criticism of the broadcaster flooded social media. Many supporters wanted Ziggo Sport to pause its analysis and let television viewers take in the atmosphere at De Kuip.

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Vahle and Boulahrouz, in particular, came under fire on X. "Noa Vahle and Khalid Bouhlarouz talking right through the display is unbelievably bad," wrote one supporter.

"Can they just shut up at Ziggo during those opening shows from now on?" asked another viewer. "How can you ruin something like that?" read another post on the social media platform.

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Another viewer asked Ziggo Sport directly for an alternative audio option. The supporter wanted to hear only the stadium sound, without the 'stupid' chatter from the broadcaster's presenters.

Feyenoord hope to make amends against FC Porto for their painful 3-2 defeat to Excelsior last Saturday. Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made several changes to his side for the European encounter.

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Florian Kastenmeier gets the nod over Tjark Ernst in goal, while Shaqueel van Persie starts up front. Anis Hadj Moussa is also involved after Van Bronckhorst said on Monday that the attacker was fit in time to face Porto.