Feyenoord fans furious after new footage of Inter’s opening goal

Feyenoord supporters turned on Tjark Ernst on Tuesday evening. Yann Bisseck beat the goalkeeper in the eighth minute of the Champions League match against Inter Milan to put the Rotterdam side 1-0 down. New footage from the stands has brought another wave of criticism for the German keeper.

Filmed by a supporter from the first tier of De Kuip, the footage shows Ernst's positioning for Bisseck's shot from an elevated angle. The goalkeeper is noticeably close to his near post as the Inter defender shoots from around 20 metres. That leaves the far corner completely open. Ernst appears to have no chance of stopping the shot, which ends up in the net.

Ernst's positioning immediately draws questions on X. "Why is our keeper covering the near post when the shot is taken?" one supporter asks alongside the video. Another Feyenoord fan responds in disbelief: "Ernst is covering the near corner from 20 metres away."

Beyond the footage from the stadium, another viewer writes on X: "If you can't see how badly positioned Ernst is, you don't know much about it." Ronald Braam is also critical of the German: "You could also try claiming a second ball."

Confidence in Ernst now appears particularly fragile among Feyenoord supporters. "That Ernst is gradually becoming a disaster for Feyenoord," one supporter says. Another calls the goalkeeper an "unsettling presence" who does not help the team.

Calling for a change in goal, some supporters want manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to act. "Who's coming with me to pick up Wellenreuther?" Bianca Bodde asks of the former Feyenoord goalkeeper, who was sold to VfL Wolfsburg last summer.

Not everyone thinks the widespread criticism of Ernst is justified. One supporter argues that the Feyenoord faithful are damaging the goalkeeper's confidence with their personal attacks, while another is frustrated by the constant search for a scapegoat. Feyenoord are making little impression as a team, too. Supporters complain about the slow play, the lack of courage and the space they are giving the Italians.