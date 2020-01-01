Ferwafa set to revise 3-3 foreign quota rule in upcoming General Assembly

The amendments are set to allow the Rwandan clubs to field five players from outside the country in a single matchday

Rwanda’s Football Federation Ferwafa is set to table the new proposal regarding the restriction of foreign players in the Premier League.

The proposal is set to be tabled in the upcoming General Assembly – expected to be held on October 17 - and have the 3-3 foreign quota rule debated ahead of the new season.

The 3-3 rule allows Rwandan clubs to have only three foreign talents in their starting XIs and another three on the substitute list. Local clubs have always protested against the rule arguing the limited number of permitted foreigners work against the growth of the Rwandan league.

According to The New Times, Ferwafa is expected to propose an increase in numbers from three to five. Ferwafa is said to have agreed to the club’s demands but will make the decision that will also have the national team’s interest catered for.

The FA is also expected to accompany the rule with another that would have the foreigners substituted with only local players during matches. It is hoped the new rule will motivate Rwandan players to work hard at their clubs given the previous rule was said to have brought about laxity.

APR and Police FC are the only clubs which have not had a single foreign player since the 2013/14 season.

Meanwhile, Abdallah Murenzi has taken over his role as the new Rayon Sports president in a handover ceremony that was conducted at the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) headquarters in Kigali.

Murenzi was appointed the president on Wednesday after Sadate Munyakazi and the entire executive board stepped aside on Tuesday. Murenzi and his new board are expected to bring stability before the club can organise elections.

“These are not easy responsibilities but I and my colleagues are committed and will do everything we can to fulfil them. I also hope we will have the support of the outgoing committee whenever we need them,” Murenzi said as was quoted by The New Times.

Thadée Twagirayezu and Hilaire Nyirihirwe will act as Murenzi’s deputies in the normalisation committee. The interim president’s father was a Rayon Sports player between 1970 and 1987 and was also president when the club won the league title seven years ago.

When Ferwafa cancelled the league due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rayon Sports were second to APR.