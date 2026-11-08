Fermín López: Yamal's pass was half a goal, and this is the secret behind our transformation in the second half

Fermín López admitted the clash against Atlético Madrid was anything but easy. The Barcelona star pointed to a first half full of difficulty before his side turned things around and claimed a precious victory.

López scored twice to lead Barcelona's comeback against Atlético Madrid, a 2-1 win on Sunday evening at the Metropolitano in the 12th round of the Spanish league.

Giuliano Simeone had put Atlético Madrid ahead in the 10th minute, and the hosts spurned several chances during the first half. Then López struck. He levelled on the stroke of half-time in the 45th minute and added the winner in the second half, pushing Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to 33 points.

Speaking after the match, López called the contest extremely complicated: "Last year they beat us in the Cup and the Champions League, and we knew it was a complicated clash, and the first half was difficult, but we managed to achieve the remontada".

His first goal changed everything. He explained that the team lacked fluidity before the break but felt far more at ease once the equaliser went in, which helped his teammates complete the comeback.

As reported by beIN Sports, López said: "We did not play with the required fluidity in the first half, but after I scored the goal we played more comfortably and succeeded in achieving the win".

Lamine Yamal set up the winner, and Fermín put the goal down to the understanding between them. That harmony, he said, allowed the move to click: "We know each other well, and his pass was like half a goal".

López also made a touching gesture at full-time. Spotting a banner in the stands bearing his name, he handed that supporter his shirt in appreciation of the backing.

In another interview, he said: "I think the whole team put in a great performance in defence and attack, I am happy with the two goals and the top spot before the start of the international break"

He went on: "We came to the match for the three points and after Atlético's first goal, we tried to make up for it and regain confidence, then we delivered the second half in a better way"

Real Madrid's victory over Valencia the day before meant Barcelona had little room to slip. Asked about it, the Barcelona star explained: "Yes that is true, but we focus on ourselves, winning here lifts the team's morale".

What changed between the two halves? He revealed: "We tried to adjust some things in the pressing and delivered a wonderful second half".

Was the result fair? López had no doubts: "Yes the result is fair, we had several chances in the first half and so did they, but we controlled the entire second half so we deserve the victory".