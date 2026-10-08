Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed that the death of his wife Cathy's sister was what finally convinced him to walk away from Manchester United.

The legendary Scottish manager wept in his office after telling his players and staff in 2013 that he was leaving the club after 27 years.

Now 84, Ferguson lifted his 13th and final Premier League title that May, drawing the curtain on a glittering career with the Red Devils.

Cathy, whom Ferguson described as his cornerstone, also lived to the age of 84. She passed away in October 2023.

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Ferguson explained in his new book "The Games of My Life": "I wasn't thinking about retirement until October 2012, when Bridget, Cathy's sister, died."

As reported by the Daily Mail, he continued: "On the surface, and to the fans, I'm sure there was nothing to worry about. I was in good health."

He added: "I tried to keep myself physically fit. I felt I had a lot of energy, although when I was suffering from pain in my hip, I would sometimes think that I would never want anyone to see me on the touchline leaning on a stick. I was enjoying the club and football, but Bridget's death changed everything."

Reflecting on the loss, he went on: "It was a severe shock for Cathy because Bridget was an inseparable part of her life. They had the strongest bond I have ever seen between siblings. Apart from Cathy and our sons, no one knew of my decision until David Gill (the former Manchester United chief executive) came to see me on a Sunday afternoon in February and told me that he too had decided to retire."

He continued: "I managed to keep my emotions in check while informing the coaching staff, the players and all the staff at Carrington of the news. It only sank in when I returned to the office and closed the door."

Finishing his account, he said: "I sat at my desk and cried. I knew then that it was over. I would not be taking this team to Wembley or into European matches, and I would not be sending out a team to win a cup or a league. After I wiped away my tears, I thought it was best to leave quickly before the news spread."







