Ferdinand confident 'devastating' Liverpool attack will score in Munich

The former Manchester United defender gives the Reds the edge following an uninspiring 0-0 draw against the German champions at Anfield

Rio Ferdinand believes should be the happier of the two sides after Jurgen Klopp's men played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich at Anfield in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Neither side did much in the way of creating chances on Tuesday, with a makeshift Liverpool back-line holding off Robert Lewandowski and company, while the vaunted attack of the Reds failed to break through the German side's defence.

The result leaves Bayern needing a win on their home soil, while a score draw would be enough to see the outfit into the quarter-finals, and Ferdinand believes Liverpool should fancy themselves to find a crucial goal away from home.

"This is only the second time that Liverpool have failed to score at home [this season], so you have to give the credit to to come here with the experience, and they've shown that," he told BT Sport.

"But, when this Liverpool team wake up they've got to think, they've got to back themselves. They've got to think to themselves: 'We can go to the Allianz Arena and score. We've got to keep a clean sheet, but if we keep ourselves solid at the back we've got three or four of the best players going forward.’

"Such a quick, devastating attack force: 'We must be able to score away from home.’ That's what I'd be thinking if I was them.

"I'd be in that changing room and thinking: 'You know what boys, we'll win this.’

"I'm confident Liverpool will go through, I really am. Just because of the attacking prowess they've got, the devastation that they wreak."

0 - Each of Bayern Munich’s last three visits to Anfield in European competition have finished 0-0, with the Germans now having failed to score in all four of their away games against Liverpool. Null. pic.twitter.com/TSw30k59mK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2019

The 0-0 draw marked the third time in three European matches at Anfield that Bayern and Liverpool have ended 0-0.

Bayern took a 3-1 win at home in the second leg of the 1971 European Cup Winners Cup, while Liverpool worked out a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the 1981 European Cup, which the Reds went on to win.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will travel to for the second leg on March 13.