Fenerbahçe player Guendouzi attacked by furious Lyon fan at the players’ tunnel

Tempers boiled over on Wednesday after Olympique Lyon - Fenerbahçe (1-2). Mattéo Guendouzi was at the centre of it and the Turkish side's midfielder was even attacked by an angry Lyon supporter.

Footage shows Guendouzi provoking the Lyon crowd after the tense play-off match. That angered the home players, then sparked a scuffle involving Fenerbahçe players who had rushed over too.

Another clip from the stand shows a Lyon fan jumping down near the players' tunnel to attack Guendouzi. The person in question is then struck by, among others, Ederson.

Guendouzi previously played for Olympique Marseille, Lyon's great rivals. That is why he was loudly booed when he came onto the pitch on Wednesday. He responded by raising his middle finger.

Fenerbahçe held firm in the closing stages and eventually beat Lyon 1-2. That leaves the Champions League ticket in the hands of the Turkish top club, while Lyon play in the Europa League this season.