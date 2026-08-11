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Jonathan van Haaster

Translated by

Fenerbahçe beat Sturm Graz again and book their place in the Champions League play-offs

Sturm Graz vs Fenerbahce
Sturm Graz
Fenerbahce
Champions League Qualification

Fenerbahçe have qualified for the Champions League play-off round. The Yellow Canaries also proved too strong for Sturm Graz in Austria after the first leg in Istanbul (2-0): 0-1. Anderson Talisca converted a penalty after the break for Fenerbahçe, who will face Olympique Lyon or Sparta Prague in the play-offs.

Fenerbahçe were much the better side in Turkey but only won 2-0, so Sturm still had hope. They could not score on their own ground either.

In the return leg, Fenerbahçe picked up where they had left off in Istanbul and kept creating chances. Sturm goalkeeper Daniil Khudyakov had to react sharply to keep out Talisca's effort at the near post.

Alongside that, Nathan Aké started in central defence next to Milan Skriniar for Fenerbahçe, while Mason Greenwood and Talisca regularly threatened. Unlike last week, when he scored once, there was no goal for him on Tuesday.

Midway through the second half, Sturm defender Peter Petrovic arrived too late on Talisca and brought him down. Talisca then stepped up and converted the penalty himself: 0-1.

Bundesliga
Sturm Graz crest
Sturm Graz
SGR
Altach crest
Altach
ALT
Super Lig
Genclerbirligi crest
Genclerbirligi
GEN
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB

With a quarter of an hour left, Jacob-Peter Hödl wasted a good shooting chance and any lingering tension disappeared from the tie. Fenerbahçe did not add a second for 0-2, but that did not bother them in the slightest.

So it finished 0-1, and Ismail Kartal's side can now prepare for a play-off in the Czech Republic or France.


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