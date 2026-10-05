Lamine Yamal is living through one of the finest moments of his short but trophy-laden career. The young Barcelona star does not want to leave any detail to chance as he stands on the threshold of his greatest honour.

Voting is closing for the Ballon d'Or, which will be presented in London on 26 October. The Catalan side's winger insists that one thing sets him apart from all his rivals: the Spain national team shirt.

Yamal was the most present Spanish player during the current international break, in fact the only one to start all three matches against England, Croatia and the Czech Republic. He scored 4 goals and racked up 203 minutes, more than any team-mate and ahead of Rodri on 185.

His determination to play every minute stems from a lesson learned last season. Injury and fatigue cost him a large number of qualifying matches, depriving him of a continuous presence with the national team at a decisive stage.

Next matches CRO UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ESP

Will he be rested against Croatia?

One question now occupies the Spanish public. Should coach Luis de la Fuente start Lamine next Tuesday against Croatia, or give him a breather given that he is the only one to have played every match?

Jofre Mateu weighed in on the radio programme "El Larguero" on "Cadena SER", presented by Siqui Rodríguez and Luis Flaquer: "At this level, it is time to start managing things because the four matches with the national team will be very demanding."

He explained: "There is a run of important matches coming up, so I understand that they will take everything into account and will hold talks with Barcelona."

Inside the football city in Las Rozas, the picture looks different. Antón Meana followed the final training session before the trip to Split and explains that Lamine is on the pitch because he wants to play. He is confident in himself and wants football fans to see what he is capable of in the midst of the Ballon d'Or race.

What sets Yamal apart from Mbappé and Kane

Meana believes de la Fuente should start him against Croatia to secure qualification to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League, then substitute him if the match goes well.

He added: "As the best player in the world, what sets Lamine apart is his membership of the Spain national team. Winning the European Championship and the World Cup puts him at the top. What distinguishes him from Mbappé, Kane and Olise is that he plays for a team that won these two titles."

His closing analysis summed up the player's mentality: "He fully understands what the national team gives him. Playing with Spain strengthens his standing internationally, and he cannot repeat what happened last year, when he missed many qualifying matches."

The message from a star who is not yet 18 is clear. The Ballon d'Or may be decided in a Spain shirt, and he does not intend to be absent again.







