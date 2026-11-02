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FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

FC Villarreal and Paris Saint-Germain kick off at 21:00 on 03.11.2026.

How to watch FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain live. You can also stream the match there.

FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent form

Villarreal have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 0-1 to Espanyol in the league, having beaten Liverpool 4-3 in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Five wins from five competitive matches have PSG in outstanding form. They beat Manchester City 4-2 and Barcelona 4-2 in the Champions League before winning 5-1 away at Le Havre in Ligue 1. Across those five matches, PSG scored 16 goals and conceded nine.

FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Line-ups

FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Form

FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Head-to-head record

FC Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Tables