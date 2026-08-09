FC Twente fail to score against sc Heerenveen after six-goal haul in Europe and suffer defeat in Eredivisie opener

FC Twente could not carry the feel-good factor from their 6-0 midweek win over DAC 1904 into the Eredivisie. sc Heerenveen proved too strong at the Abe Lenstra Stadion, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from substitute Luca Oyen.

Little happened in a tame first half. Dirk Proper rattled the crossbar for Heerenveen after Lars Unnerstall got fingertips to the ball, while Sondre Orjasaeter went closest for the visitors with a tame effort.

Then the deadlock went straight after the break. Picked out by Jakob Trenskow, substitute Luca Oyen made it 1-0 at the near post. The Abe Lenstra Stadion erupted after Heerenveen's first goal of the new Eredivisie season.

John van den Brom's side had to respond, with playmaker Younes Taha among those sent on and the fired-up Sam Lammers introduced later. For a long spell they created little, aside from a header from defender Max Bruns.

Late on, Twente finally started to threaten. Wout Weghorst and Robin Pröpper both went close with headers, but the equaliser never came and Heerenveen took all three points.

That gave coach Robin Veldman a lift, because the Frisians had failed to win their opening Eredivisie match in each of the last two seasons. Twente leave empty-handed and must look for revenge next week at home to PEC Zwolle.