I-League: Chennai City FC refute Nestor Gordillo's breach of contract claims

AIFF's Player Status Committee will hear the case on June 25...

champions have dismissed claims of a breach of a contract by Spaniard Nestor Gordillo over non-payment of bonuses.

Earlier this month, the I-League champions had sought the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) intervention, accusing (ISL) club of trying to poach Nestor Gordillo.

The Indian FA had sought an explanation from both parties. While Pune City denied their involvement in the matter, Goal has learnt that Gordillo informed AIFF that his contract was breached as he has not been paid bonuses for winning the I-League title by Chennai City.

Nestor had played a key role in Chennai City's incredible campaign that saw them romp their way to the I-League title, scoring eight goals and providing numerous assists.

However, a top official from Chennai City has refuted the player's claims. "It's rubbish. He is trying to claim the bonus. We have clearly stated that we can only give the bonus once the federation gives us the prize money. Even if he says that, it cannot be a breach of contract. We have paid salaries for every player," the official told Goal.

He explained, "When we first raised the question whether he signed (for FC Pune City), he said no. So we said we will look forward to the next season with him in our plans. Then he started to push us, saying the bonus has not been paid.

"He wants to cancel that contract to sign with another club. Why should he bring in the bonus now when the league got over many months back? He could have raised it then," continued the official.

"He has been advised by the wrong people. We heard that he has changed his agent as well. Even if we hadn't paid him, he has to give us a 30-day notice. He hasn't done that either."

The club official went on to state that they plan to submit all the evidences to the AIFF as and when required.

"The primary issue here is that something was done between Pune and Nestor which is breach of contract and we’ve told AIFF the same. Obviously, Nestor wants to play in ISL. But we shall follow due process and submit our evidence to the federation on 25th."

The Spaniard has a contract that runs till June 2020 with the Coimbatore-based side.

The AIFF is expected to take a decision on the matter at the Players Status Committee meeting scheduled on June 25, 2019.