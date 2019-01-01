FC Goa's Serio Lobera - Odisha FC are playing very well

The FC Goa boss is eyeing three points against Odisha FC on Sunday...

After picking up crucial three points against in their last game, a rejuvenated now face Josep Gombau's Odisha FC in their ninth match of the (ISL) season six.

FC Goa's Spanish coach Sergio Lobera lauded his side's performance against ATK in the last game and said, "I am very happy with my players. FC Goa was the better team against ATK. It was important to get the three points from a very difficult match. ATK have a very good attack. Our defence played well. We had many chances to finish the game."

Unlike every manager in the league, Lobera chose not to criticise the referees and instead came to their defence.

"Everybody speaks about referees. But I think they have a difficult job. We need to help them to improve. We also need to improve as a team. We need to adapt to different situations."

Ahead of the Odisha clash, the former Las Palmas manager made it clear that his team will not settle for anything less than a win.

"The focus for us is to get the win. Before the match, I am not thinking about topping the table. The most important thing is to win the match tomorrow because it is not an easy match. We are playing against a team which is very similar to our style.

"I think tomorrow it is important to keep possession and have the ball as much as possible. We did not have the ball too much in the last few matches. Odisha are playing very well. I saw their matches and they are a good side."

Lobera spoke of FC Goa's desire to top the league standings this season which would guarantee a berth in the AFC group stages.

"I think this season we have very good teams in the competition. It is a very competitive season and I think that every match is very important. This season is very important also because it is not just about the first four positions. It is important to get the points because getting the first position this year is important. For us three points are very important as we are playing against a very good team."