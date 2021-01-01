FC Goa's Ishan Pandita on India call-up: I'm a bit lucky, thankful and excited

FC Goa forward Ishan Pandita had an eye on the national team when coming to India....

Ishan Pandita is one of the 10 players who have earned their maiden India call-up after national team coach Igor Stimac announced a 35-member preliminary squad.

The 22-year-old admitted that it was one of his main driving forces to come to India and ply his trade in the Indian Super League (ISL) where he has scored four times in just around 56 minutes.

"I did say that I came to India to get the India call-up. That was the intention. In Spain, I was playing but not enough people knew about me. So I knew [that] if I came back home and started playing, I would definitely catch the attention of the national team coach and luckily that's what happened. If you told me before the season started, if I play 50 minutes and I'll get the national team call-up, I would not believe you. So I'm a bit lucky, thankful and excited," Pandita reacted.

How has the season been for Ishan?

"You can always look at it in two ways. I've hardly played 50-60 minutes but contributed with four valuable goals for us to be in the playoffs this season. The team (FC Goa) has done a fantastic job and I feel good, and looking to put in some more good performances against Mumbai and hopefully, that adds up," he added.

Four goals in a season is what he previously achieved at Lorca, playing in the Spanish Tercera Division, after nearly 900 minutes of gametime.

Opining his rise under Goa coach Juan Ferrando, Pandita said, "Juan is a very good coach. I'm thankful to him for the effort and attention he's given me in training. I've been doing my best to develop myself under his style of play and hopefully, I can get more minutes on the field."

How does it feel being 'super sub'?

Coming on as a late substitute in each of his nine appearances this season and yet finding the back of the net after the 80th minute on four occasions, the player who hails from Jammu and Kashmir insisted on keeping a headstrong mentality to deliver under pressure.

"[You need] a very positive mentality and be hungry to score. I've been put in high-pressure situations to perform and I think a strong head is very important in making it as a professional in any sport. I think, myself being an Indian striker, we can get there (on par with foreign strikers in the ISL). India doesn't have many young strikers coming up at the moment, I can say. We can develop, grow and definitely be in that starting XI position," Pandita felt.

Come the Mumbai City test in the ISL play-offs

With the first leg of FC Goa's semi-final against Mumbai City on Friday, he commented, "It will definitely be a tough game. They like to move the ball around. With the addition of [Hugo] Boumous (who returns from a ban), it will be more of a threat to us. We have a few injuries, [Alberto] Noguera can't play (suspended, as is Ivan Gonzalez) and what not. But put in our best and try our best to beat Mumbai."

The entire league has been held in a bio-secure bubble environment owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and Pandita hopes that all the efforts will pay off.

"The bubble is tough but we look at things in a brighter aspect. We are blessed in the situation where we are in now. We get to train and play the game we love. We just have a few more days and hopefully, all the effort we have put in will pay off," he concluded.

