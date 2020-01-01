'What a game!' - FC Goa's Clifford Miranda lauds fantastic performance against Mumbai City

FC Goa registered a big win in front of their home crowd on Wednesday...

head coach Clifford Miranda felt that his team was in control in their 5-2 win against on Wednesday at the Fatorda Stadium.

After the game, he said, "What a game. I felt that it was a very good contest between two teams who were not settling for anything less than a win. It was a game where we had chances, they had chances. In the first 15 minutes of the second half, I felt that we were a little on the back foot. Otherwise, for the majority of the time, we were in control."

Ferran Corominas bagged a brace and took his tally to 13 goals for the season, Hugo Boumous also continued his fine display in the final third as FC Goa romped to a big win in a crucial fixture.

Goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz received praise from both Clifford Miranda and Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa after the game.

"We created chances and we scored. Football is also about saving and Nawaz made very good saves at the end of the first half which gave us the momentum for the second half.

"It's another very good performance when we wanted it the most. If you talk about performance or result, I would take result but here we have fantastic performance and a very good result which takes us closer to our objective."

