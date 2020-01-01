FC Goa: All you need to know about former Atletico Madrid midfielder Alberto Noguera

Alberto Noguera is all set to vie for a position in the centre of the park for in the upcoming edition of the (ISL).

In the midfield, the Gaurs have managed to retain Edu Bedia from last season but have lost regular starter Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous.



Jersey Number: 5

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Born in Madrid, the youth product started his senior football career with B, Rayo Majadahonda and SS Reyes before joining 's C team in 2009.

Noguera plied his trade in the Tercera Division but soon got himself promoted to the Atletico B team in Segunda Division B, thanks to his impressive performances that caught the attention of then first-team manager Quique Sanchez who handed the midfielder his debut towards the end of 2010-11 season. He came off the bench in the 85th minute after his side had already done the damage in a 4-1 win over .

Senior Career

Although Noguera turned up for Atletico B team in the 2011-12 season, he received the 2011-12 UEFA winner's medal for having been part of the Atletico first team roster.

Moving abroad at the age of 23, he tried it out with English side Blackpool in the Championship where he made only one appearance off the bench besides remaining an unused substitute for three other matches. Terminating his two-year contract with Blackpool by mutual consent, he then spent a season with FC Baku in the Azerbaijan Premier League before returning to to join Trival Valderas in 2014 and Fuenlabrada a year later, both in the third tier.



Last Stint

Noguera, now 31, then helped Lorca gain promotion to Segunda Division in 2017 with a runners-up finish before joining CD Numancia. He went on loan to Racing Santander in the 2018-19 season where he finished runner-up in the Segunda B before returning to Numancia.

In the 2019-20 season, he made 23 appearances for Numancia in the Segunda B, 12 of them starts.