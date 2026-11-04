Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Conference League
team-logoFC Koebenhavn
Parken
team-logoIberia 1999
Falza Rivaldi
Assisted by

FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

FC Koebenhavn vs Iberia 1999
FC Koebenhavn
Iberia 1999
Conference League

FC Copenhagen play Saburtalo Tbilisi in the Conference League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or access it from another part of the world where you might face geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi: kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Parken

FC Copenhagen and Saburtalo Tbilisi kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi live today: TV and live stream

FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi: recent form

FC Copenhagen come into this match with one win, three draws and no defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently won 2-0 away to Sönderjyske, having drawn 2-2 with Red Star Belgrade in the Conference League and 1-1 with Aarhus GF in the Superliga. Copenhagen scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Saburtalo Tbilisi have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against Dinamo Tbilisi. In the Conference League, they drew 1-1 with Mjällby but lost 2-0 to VV St. Truiden. Saburtalo scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

FCK

FCK - Form

AGF
D1-1
ZVE
D2-2
OB
D1-1
AAF
W0-3
SON
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
IBE

IBE - Form

STT
L2-0
DIG
W0-2
MJA
D1-1
TKU
W3-2
DTB
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi: line-ups

FC Koebenhavn vs Iberia 1999 Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
FC Koebenhavn crest
FC Koebenhavn
FCK
Formation
Iberia 1999 crest
Iberia 1999
IBE
4-2-3-1
D. RamajD. RamajA. MarkgrafA. MarkgrafF. BeijmoF. BeijmoA. SoerensenA. SoerensenM. LopezM. LopezM. ElyounoussiM. ElyounoussiT. DelaneyT. DelaneyW. ClemW. ClemA. KralA. KralR. HuescasR. HuescasV. DadasonV. DadasonG. MakaridzeG. MakaridzeV. SelimovicV. SelimovicG. KobuladzeG. KobuladzeA. AmisulashviliA. AmisulashviliJ. TiboueJ. TiboueZ. NatchkebiaZ. NatchkebiaB. KardavaB. KardavaN. DadianiN. DadianiN. SikharulashviliN. SikharulashviliL. CafeL. CafeA. DzaganiaA. Dzagania
Iberia 1999 crest
Iberia 1999
IBE
3-4-2-1
FC Koebenhavn

Starting XI

Iberia 1999

Manager

  • B. Svensson
  • L. Korgalidze

FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi: form

FCK

FCK - Form

AGF
D1-1
ZVE
D2-2
OB
D1-1
AAF
W0-3
SON
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
IBE

IBE - Form

STT
L2-0
DIG
W0-2
MJA
D1-1
TKU
W3-2
DTB
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi: head-to-head record

FC Copenhagen vs Saburtalo Tbilisi: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google